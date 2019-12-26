Bookie taking bets on Bangla premier league nabbed

An illegal bookie who gambled repeatedly on the running of an online betting racket found himself out of luck on Tuesday when his base of operations was raided by police.

Central Crime Branch officials arrested 40-year-old Ravi Mahadev Naik who was running an online betting racket in JP Nagar 1st Phase.

Police said Naik was caught red-handed receiving bets from other bookies operating a gambling racket involving the Bangladesh Premier Cricket League.

"When he was caught, he was taking bets for a game being played by Dhaka Platoons versus the Sylhet Thunders," police said, adding that the illegal gambling operation was being routed through the website Play365online.com and a mobile phone app.

During the interrogation, Naik allegedly told police that he had been running the racket for the last six months. Police have also confiscated Rs 56,900 in cash and two mobile phones from him. Naik was produced before a court and taken into custody for further investigation.