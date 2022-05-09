Boy, 4, dies as car runs him over

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 09 2022, 01:01 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 01:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A four-year-old boy died after a speeding car knocked him down in southern Bengaluru on Saturday, police said. 

Avinash was walking on the road in Somasundarpalya, Electronics City, with his father Hanumanthappa when the car went berserk. They were on their way to a grocery store at the time. 

Avinash came under the wheels and died on the way to a hospital. Hanumanthappa fell on the other side and escaped with minor injuries. 

The Electronics City traffic police have arrested the car driver, Andanaiah, 37, for rash and negligent driving. 

Hanumanthappa is a construction worker. 

