Brought to Bengaluru on job promise, Bangladeshi teen raped for 4 days

Teenage girls are being trafficked from Bangladesh to Bengaluru for prostitution. The lid was blown off the racket after a 19-year-old girl escaped from her tormentors in northeastern Bengaluru last week.

The girl, a native of Digolia village in Narail district of Bangladesh, was allegedly raped over four days in a locked house near Kattigenahalli here before she managed to escape.

She’s the second child of her parents, who are daily wage workers. The family is so poor they couldn’t send her to school. One day, she offered to find work to support the family. Her parents let her go.

She illegally entered India by crossing a trans-boundary river and reached some railway station. There, she met a woman who promised her a decent job.

She took bus and train rides with the woman, eventually reaching Bengaluru. The woman locked her up in a tenement with a man who raped her for four days. The woman later told her that she could earn as much as Rs 60,000 a month if she “served” five men a day. The girl got frightened and refused the offer. She found an opportunity to escape on the morning of January 22 after the woman stepped out.

Wandering in the streets, she sought help from members of the public, who called the police control room. Officers rushed to the spot and took her to the Yelahanka police station.

Yelahanka police inspector Ramakrishna Reddy said the girl spoke only Bangla and didn’t even understand Hindi. “We took the help of a BSF staffer who knows Bangla and it took us a whole day to understand her situation. It’s obvious that she was brought to Bengaluru on the promise of a decent job but forced into prostitution. After she entered India, the suspects gave her a SIM card, which was activated on January 10,” Reddy explained.

While the girl has been rescued and sent to a government-run rehabilitation centre, the challenge before the police is to track down her tormentors. The girl hasn’t been able to identify the place where she was locked up. “She’s immature and doesn’t know the area,” the inspector added.

Two Bangla women rescued

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a human trafficking racket run by Bangladeshis in Bengaluru. Sleuths arrested three people, including two Bangladeshi men, and rescued two Bangladeshi women on January 23.

The women told the police that Ashraf Mondal, 29, Mohammed Hussain Tutul, 30, and a man from Delhi had brought them to Bengaluru by promising decent jobs but forced them into prostitution.