Businesses closed for violating Covid-19 lockdown rules

BBMP officials and north division police have closed 70 businesses and filed 14 FIRs, including against bars and restaurants that allowed seating arrangements for their customers despite a dining ban. They also found a few of them violating social-distancing rules in their shops.

DCP (North) N Shashikumar said they conducted surprise visits to shops, bars, and restaurants in 18 police station limits in the division. They closed several establishments for not maintaining social distancing and bars that allowed patrons to sit and consume alcohol in their premises in violation of the lockdown orders.

He said they fined 538 people for not wearing masks, 32 people for not maintaining social distancing, and closed down 70 establishments, including readymade garment shops, jewelry shops, bars, and restaurants and registered 14 FIRs under IPC Section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others).