Businessman robbed in moving train

Two men diverted the attention of a 69-year-old businessman and made away with valuables worth Rs 15.4 lakh.

The men diverted the businessman’s attention using a few currency notes in a moving train on Monday. Prem Shankar, a resident of Valasaravakkam in Chennai, was in the city with his wife on a personal work.

The couple had boarded the train when a man informed that his wife had dirt on her back. As Shankar asked her to wash it off, she left the bag on the seat and went to the washroom.

As Shankar waited for his wife, another man approached him and said some currency notes had fallen under his seat. Shankar saw a few Rs 10 notes and began collecting them. Seizing the opportunity, the accused walked away with the bag containing gold valuables, IDs, debit and credit cards.

Based on description provided by Shankar, the railway police are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the accused.