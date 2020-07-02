Cabbie attacked for objecting to dog killing

Cabbie attacked for objecting to dog killing

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS,
  • Jul 02 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 01:28 ist
Representative image.

A motorist ganged up with his friends to attack a cab driver who objected to his killing of a pet dog in Kaverinagar near Mahadevapura, East Bengaluru, according to a police complaint. 

Rajkumar P, 31, the injured cabbie, stated in a police complaint that around 5 pm on June 25, a loud noise brought him outside his house. He saw Malla, a man living in the same locality, running his bike over his pet dog and killing it.

Rajkumar accused Malla of rash driving and the duo got into a heated argument. Malla felt Rajkumar had personally insulted him and vowed revenge.

About 2 pm the next day, Rajkumar was riding his bike near a mosque in Kaverinagar when Malla’s associate Naveen intentionally collided his scooter. When Rajkumar fell, another of Malla’s associates Govinda slashed his forehead and nose.

Rajkumar went to the hospital and filed a complaint with the Mahadevapura police on Monday. Police filed a case of attempted murder against Malla and two friends. “They will be nabbed soon,” said a police officer. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

taxi
Bengaluru
attack
Crime

What's Brewing

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 