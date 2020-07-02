Cabbie attacked for objecting to dog killing

A motorist ganged up with his friends to attack a cab driver who objected to his killing of a pet dog in Kaverinagar near Mahadevapura, East Bengaluru, according to a police complaint.

Rajkumar P, 31, the injured cabbie, stated in a police complaint that around 5 pm on June 25, a loud noise brought him outside his house. He saw Malla, a man living in the same locality, running his bike over his pet dog and killing it.

Rajkumar accused Malla of rash driving and the duo got into a heated argument. Malla felt Rajkumar had personally insulted him and vowed revenge.

About 2 pm the next day, Rajkumar was riding his bike near a mosque in Kaverinagar when Malla’s associate Naveen intentionally collided his scooter. When Rajkumar fell, another of Malla’s associates Govinda slashed his forehead and nose.

Rajkumar went to the hospital and filed a complaint with the Mahadevapura police on Monday. Police filed a case of attempted murder against Malla and two friends. “They will be nabbed soon,” said a police officer.