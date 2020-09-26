CID announces cash reward for info on suspects in Raghavendra bank scam case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has announced an undisclosed cash reward for information on three suspects absconding in the Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank scam.

Anyone having information on Ramakrishna K, Venugopal KR and Raghunath G with respect to crime number 37/2020 registered at the Basavanagudi police station can contact the deputy superintendent of police, Financial Intelligence Unit, CID, on 080-22094485/22094498.

Their details will be kept confidential, the CID said.

The process of declaring the suspects proclaimed offenders at the first ACMM court is underway. The CID has already arrested a few suspects in the scam. The Anti Corruption Bureau also raided the bank staff among others.