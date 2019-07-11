Conman dupes bank of Rs 15L

A conman, posing as a bank employee, duped a bank by availing a car loan worth Rs 15 lakh by producing fake documents. The cheating came to light when the accused, Bishal Sunar alias Sanjeev Biradar, defaulted on repaying the first loan installment.

Following a complaint filed by Anuk Naik, a staffer at HDFC Bank, the Indiranagar police have registered an FIR and booked the accused on cheating and forgery charges. Sunar booked a TATA Hexa, and submitted documents to claim he was an employee of Indian Bank after which he was granted a loan of Rs 15.44 lakh on May 20.

As his monthly installment was due, the bank tried contacting him on his mobile phone, but he was unreachable. The bank grew suspicious and verified his documents, only to realise that the papers were forged and fake.

Based on further investigation, it was revealed that when Sunar was working at a bank in Mudhol town in Bagalkot, he had forged a Non Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bijapur RTO for his Hyundai i10 and submitted it and taken a loan of Rs 4.39 lakh. He had also forged an NOC required for a Mahindra Bolero and tried to sell it.