Courier robbed of package he was to deliver to customer

In a bizarre incident, robbers attacked a delivery boy and snatched a package he was going to deliver to a customer. The package contained a cotton bedsheet, a bed bug spray and a hands-free headphone.

The incident occurred in Nagarabhavi, West Bengaluru, on May 28, police said.

In a police complaint, Deepak M C, a delivery boy, stated that he was riding to 9th Block, BDA Layout, around 10.50 am when two men rode up on a motorcycle, waylaid and assaulted him and snatched the package.

Deepak told the police that he couldn't note down the registration number of the robbers' two-wheeler. One was aged about 25 and the other 30. Deepak lives in Marenahalli and works for JC Enterprises, which delivers packages for an e-commerce firm.

Police have taken up a case of robbery and are looking out for the robbers, an officer said.