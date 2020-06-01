Courier robbed of package he was to deliver to customer

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2020, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 01:35 ist
Representative image (iStock photo)

In a bizarre incident, robbers attacked a delivery boy and snatched a package he was going to deliver to a customer. The package contained a cotton bedsheet, a bed bug spray and a hands-free headphone. 

The incident occurred in Nagarabhavi, West Bengaluru, on May 28, police said. 

In a police complaint, Deepak M C, a delivery boy, stated that he was riding to 9th Block, BDA Layout, around 10.50 am when two men rode up on a motorcycle, waylaid and assaulted him and snatched the package. 

Deepak told the police that he couldn't note down the registration number of the robbers' two-wheeler. One was aged about 25 and the other 30. Deepak lives in Marenahalli and works for JC Enterprises, which delivers packages for an e-commerce firm. 

Police have taken up a case of robbery and are looking out for the robbers, an officer said. 

robbery
Bengaluru

