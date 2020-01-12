Depressed techie leaps to death from apartment building

A 28-year-old software engineer is said to have committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a residential building in Konankunte police station limits on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Girish K J, a resident of Panchavathi BDA apartment in Jambusavari Dinne.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Girish was depressed over his failing career and an investigating officer said this could be the reason behind the suicide.

On Friday, Girish was playing a game on his mobile phone with his roommates. He walked out of his flat at 7.30 pm and leaped to death from the third floor.

The sound of Girish crashing to the ground brought his roommates and other residents out of their homes. They found him in a pool of blood. A nurse staying in the apartment administered him first aid and rushed him to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

A native of Mulabaagilu, Girish was sharing the flat with friends Kiran and Mahesh, who are also software engineers. The trio was in the final stages of launching their own software firm in partnership.

Girish, the son of a retired government employee who has an MCA degree, did not leave a suicide note. His friends told the police about his depression. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem in KIMS Hospital. A case of unnatural death has been registered and further investigations are on.