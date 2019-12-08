Digital media anchors 'honey-trapped' politicians

Digital media anchors were part of a gang that honey-trapped former ministers, sitting MLAs and senior bureaucrats, a police investigation has found.

Four gangs of 10 women, among them two digital news anchors, were honey-trapping politicians. A honey trap is the use of a sexual or romantic relationship for monetary or political purposes. At least half a dozen MLAs from both the BJP and the Congress, besides some bureaucrats, were honey-trapped for money. The case came to light after Bengaluru police made at least eight arrests over the past weeks.

Among the suspects are two television actresses who allegedly blackmailed a former minister and a sitting MLA from central Karnataka. The interrogation of the suspects drew the police’s attention to the operations of similar gangs. Police are, however, finding it difficult to crack down on these gangs because no one has come forward to lodge a complaint.

The gang that honey-trapped MLAs from coastal and central Karnataka had also laid a trap for at least six MLAs from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chitradurga, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Police are in possession of telephonic conversations between the MLAs and members of the gang. But the arrest of one gang has forced other gangs to go under the radar. Investigators have made a list of politicians who were blackmailed by these gangs.

Police believed the gangs used honey-trapping to raise funds for television serials and found some success initially.