Disguised as veggie trucker, SP nabs bribe-seeking officials

Three RTO officials were caught red-handed demanding bribe from the drivers of vehicles carrying essential commodities at the Attibele checkpoint in southern Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police, Ravi D Channanavar, disguised himself by wearing a mask and plain clothes to catch the trio on the night of April 3. Channanavar said he decided to dig out the truth after receiving complaints that RTO officials were harassing the drivers of trucks transporting essential items such as vegetables, fruits and milk.

Channanavar got at the wheel of a truck a few kilometres before the checkpoint and drove straight there. A home guard named Vivek stopped him and demanded a bribe to let the truck pass. Channanavar said when he refused to pay up, two officials named T K Jayanna and Kariyappa walked up to him and reiterated the demand.

"I was wearing a mask and they couldn't recognise me," he told DH, adding he eventually revealed his identity and caught the trio.

The trio was eventually arrested. Policed also seized Rs 1,250 in cash from Kariyappa, Rs 1,100 from Jayanna and Rs 800 from Vivek.

Adding insult to injury, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G N Shivamurthy suspended Jayanna and Kariyappa.

Officials said Vivek was suspended a few months ago. He, however, kept coming to the checkpoint and acted as a middleman between the RTO officials and truck drivers.