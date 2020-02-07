Doctor orders clothes online, loses Rs 45,000

A doctor had bought clothes online and lost nearly Rs 45,000 to fraudsters. She has lodged a complaint with the Indiranagar police.

In her complaint, Dr Pooja Gowda (26), a resident of Indiranagar, said she ordered clothes through the ‘Ant Girl” app and paid Rs 894. The clothes were scheduled to be delivered on January 24, but she did not receive them. She called the number given on the app.

When she called, a person from West Bengal told her that her order had been cancelled. Assuring that she will get her refund, he sent her a message, asked her to click on the link and forward the same to his mobile number. He said the refund will be facilitated through Google Pay.

When she forwarded the links as instructed, Dr Pooja lost Rs 40,000 from one bank account and Rs 4,900 from another.

An investigating officer said the police have taken up a case under the Information Technology Act and cheating. Further probes are underway.