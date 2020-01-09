Drunken motorist assaults BMTC conductor

An outraged moped rider brutally assaulted a 39-year-old BMTC bus conductor in a road rage incident on Monday evening near BEL Circle in the Jalahalli police station jurisdiction.

The bus passengers thrashed the moped rider Murthy (31), a resident of Jalahalli, and handed him over to the police.

The injured conductor Madesha, a native of T Narasipura in Mysuru, is deployed in depot number 37 and assigned to bus route number 501A/24, bearing the registration number KA-57-F-1332.

Moped blocked way

On Monday, Madesha was on duty on the shuttle service from Kengeri to Hebbal with driver Mahadevaswamy.

As they neared BEL Circle, Murthy, riding the moped bearing the registration number KA-50-J-173, blocked the way.

When Mahadevaswamy asked Murthy to move aside, the moped rider allegedly abused the driver. Madesha got down from the bus, had an argument with Murthy and asked Mahadevaswamy to move the bus. Murthy allegedly hit Madesha on the head with a log.

The conductor collapsed at the blow, but Murthy continued to smash his hands, legs and knees.

Accused was drunk

Passengers and driver Mahadevaswamy got down from the bus and stopped Murthy. When they found Murthy to be under the influence of alcohol, they thrashed him before handing him to the police.

An investigating officer said Murthy, a labourer, has been arrested on the charges of attempt to murder and assault and has been sent to jail.

Madesha is receiving treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital and is said to be out of danger.