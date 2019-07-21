Fake cop damages car, takes Rs 10,000 from owner

The city police are searching for a fake cop who not only rented a car for four days, but also managed to extort Rs 10,000 from the rental car owner after damaging the car during the trip.

The Vidyaranyapura police have identified the accused as Abhishek (25), a resident of MS Palya according to the documents he had submitted with the car rental agency.

In his complaint to the police, the car rental owner Karthik (20) alleged that he was a student who ran car rental as a part-time business.

On July 5, Abhishek asked Karthik for a car for his trip to Hubbali and Goa.

After agreeing to all conditions, Abhishek took the car the next day around 5.30 pm and left from the Sambram College road.

On July 7, Abhishek called up Karthik and inform that the car was involved in an accident and he would be arriving late. When he arrived three days later to Karthik’s house, he returned the car in a damaged condition and told Karthik that he was a police officer when the owner asked him to pay for the damages.

Abhishek also threatened to foist false cases on Karthik and add his registration number to the list of ‘to be seized’ cars and impound the vehicle.

Taking advantage of Karthik, who believed him to be a police officer, Abhishek told him that he paid Rs 50,000 for the accident and demanded the money back. Karthik paid him Rs 10,000, but Abhishek continued to call Karthik for the money.

Growing suspicious, Karthik filed the police complaint. The Vidyaranyapura police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.