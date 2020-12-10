Fashion designer held for running cricket betting

Fashion designer held for running cricket betting

HM Chaitanya Swamy
HM Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2020, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2020, 01:33 ist
Prabhu

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for running cricket betting. Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and a mobile phone was seized from him, the CCB said. 

Police swooped down on Prabhu, a fashion designer from Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, after receiving information that he was coming to Telecom Layout to collect money from people who had lost the bet and pay those who won the bet on the India-Australia T20 match and the Lanka Premier League. 

Prabhu has been placing bets for the matches on an app and a website. He checked the ratio of betting in the app and informed the same to punters. He was placing bets on their behalf on their favourite teams and players by logging on to the site with his username and password. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Betting
CCB
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

More reforms needed in agriculture, not less

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

IPL beats Covid-19 as Google India's top trending query

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

Centre approves PM WANI to unleash Wi-Fi revolution

 