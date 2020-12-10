Fashion designer held for running cricket betting

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for running cricket betting. Rs 4.5 lakh in cash and a mobile phone was seized from him, the CCB said.

Police swooped down on Prabhu, a fashion designer from Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, after receiving information that he was coming to Telecom Layout to collect money from people who had lost the bet and pay those who won the bet on the India-Australia T20 match and the Lanka Premier League.

Prabhu has been placing bets for the matches on an app and a website. He checked the ratio of betting in the app and informed the same to punters. He was placing bets on their behalf on their favourite teams and players by logging on to the site with his username and password.