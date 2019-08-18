Flashing voyeur arrested

An autorickshaw driver was thrashed by a group of women before he was handed over to the Yeshwantpur police for misbehaving with homealone women, making obscene gestures and flashing.

Abraham (28) would go to the houses in the new railway quarters and flash at homemakers through the windows and make obscene gestures at them almost on a regular basis.

On Friday, Abraham, a resident of Swatantra Palya, went to the house of a 38-year-old woman and made some obscene signs. As she began abusing him, he flashed at her.

The woman raised an alarm. With the help of neighbours, Abraham was chased and caught while he was trying to flee in his autorickshaw.

Abraham was manhandled before he was handed over to the police, who have booked him for voyeurism. He was remanded to judicial custody.