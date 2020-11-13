Godown fire: Health Minister K Sudhakar vows action against culprits

The Health Department will take action against the owners of a company that had illegally stockpiled chemicals at a warehouse in a residential area of Hosaguddadahalli, off Mysuru Road, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

A massive fire broke out in the warehouse on Tuesday when a worker was shifting chemicals used in the manufacture of sanitisers from one barrel to another. More than 300 barrels were stored there without the requisite permission. The fire destroyed private vehicles and properties, including gold and cash, from adjacent houses.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said permission must be taken from the State Drug Controller under the Health Department to store sanitisers, including alcohol-based chemicals.

“It is illegal to sell these chemicals to other companies. We will initiate strict action, no matter how big the company is,” he said and also vowed to punish officials if they are found guilty of having permitted the warehouse in violation of the rules.

Meantime, the state government has instructed the pollution control board to shift such factories to safer places on the outskirts of the city, away from residential areas. Sudhakar said the jurisdictional BBMP joint commissioner would submit a report on the quantum of damage to nearby properties and the affected families would be compensated after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.