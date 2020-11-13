Godown fire: K Sudhakar vows action against culprits

Godown fire: Health Minister K Sudhakar vows action against culprits

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 13 2020, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 02:15 ist
Credit: DH

The Health Department will take action against the owners of a company that had illegally stockpiled chemicals at a warehouse in a residential area of Hosaguddadahalli, off Mysuru Road, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday. 

A massive fire broke out in the warehouse on Tuesday when a worker was shifting chemicals used in the manufacture of sanitisers from one barrel to another. More than 300 barrels were stored there without the requisite permission. The fire destroyed private vehicles and properties, including gold and cash, from adjacent houses. 

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said permission must be taken from the State Drug Controller under the Health Department to store sanitisers, including alcohol-based chemicals. 

“It is illegal to sell these chemicals to other companies. We will initiate strict action, no matter how big the company is,” he said and also vowed to punish officials if they are found guilty of having permitted the warehouse in violation of the rules. 

Meantime, the state government has instructed the pollution control board to shift such factories to safer places on the outskirts of the city, away from residential areas. Sudhakar said the jurisdictional BBMP joint commissioner would submit a report on the quantum of damage to nearby properties and the affected families would be compensated after discussions with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

k sudhakar
Bengaluru
Chemical blast
Mysuru Road

What's Brewing

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 