Goldsmith runs off with 1.3 kg of gold, caught

Goldsmith runs off with 1.3 kg of gold, caught

After receiving gold, Mohant claimed to be unwell but suddenly vacated his house on January 31 and switched off his phone

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2022, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 06:58 ist

A goldsmith has been arrested for running off with 1,304 grams of gold given by a businessman for making jewellery. 

Police have recovered about a kilogram of the yellow metal and are searching for the rest. 

Manish Kumar, a partner at Tirumala Jewells, Jayanagar, gave solid gold to Amar Mohant, 33, on January 9, asking him to make jewellery. He had known Mohant for four years as the latter lived on the second floor of the building where Tirumala Jewells is located. 

After receiving gold, Mohant claimed to be unwell but suddenly vacated his house on January 31 and switched off his phone. 

Kumar filed a police complaint. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

goldsmith
Bengaluru news
Crime
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

An untold World War II saga

An untold World War II saga

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

US-Russia tensions reach space, but ISS safe - for now

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Biden picks first Black woman on Supreme Court

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

Cars choke roads as Ukrainians flee Russian invaders

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

 