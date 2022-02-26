Goldsmith runs off with 1.3 kg of gold, caught

A goldsmith has been arrested for running off with 1,304 grams of gold given by a businessman for making jewellery.

Police have recovered about a kilogram of the yellow metal and are searching for the rest.

Manish Kumar, a partner at Tirumala Jewells, Jayanagar, gave solid gold to Amar Mohant, 33, on January 9, asking him to make jewellery. He had known Mohant for four years as the latter lived on the second floor of the building where Tirumala Jewells is located.

After receiving gold, Mohant claimed to be unwell but suddenly vacated his house on January 31 and switched off his phone.

Kumar filed a police complaint.

