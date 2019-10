The high court Friday rejected the bail plea of three accused in the multi-crore IMA scam, while granting bail to the fourth accused.

The single judge bench comprising Justice K N Phaneendra was hearing a writ appeal filed by the four accused who were arrested by the Special Investigation Team.

Even as the bench granted the bail plea of former BBMP corporator Saeed Muzahid, it rejected relief to A Nizamuddin, Afsar Pasha and Mohammed Haneef Afsar Ajiz.