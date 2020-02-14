Head constable dies in hit-and-run case

A 54-year-old head constable was knocked down by a bike in front of the DG & IGP office on Nrupathunga Road on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Changaiah, a head constable of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Force, attached with the headquarters on Mysuru Road.

The biker was heading towards the police corner when he hit Changaiah at 5.40 pm on Wednesday. Changaiah had sustained injuries on his ribs and shoulder. He was rushed to the nearby

St Martha’s Hospital and was later shifted to Hosmat Hospital for further treatment. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment around 11.15 pm.

The Halasuru Gate traffic police have taken up the case against the bike rider under Sections 279, 304(a) IPC 134 (a&b) R/w 187 MV Act. The police are on the lookout for the biker, and further investigation is on.

Changaiah was attached to the CAR headquarters, but was recently posted to the DG & IGP office’s motor vehicle section.