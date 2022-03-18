Illegal e-khatas issued with login stolen from Gram Panchayat official

After ‘B’ khata, there’s a scam in e-khata, too.
A computer operator from the Harohalli town municipal council has been arrested along with another person for stealing the login credentials of a gram panchayat official and illegally issuing as many as 36 e-khatas.
Bharath S, the computer operator, and his friend Guruprasad H N were arrested by officers from the northeast CEN crime police station. A panchayat development officer (PDO) is also said to be involved but his identity has not been revealed.
Police said Bharath and Guruprasad had issued e-khatas to 36 sites located at Channahalli near Devanahalli on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts.
The fraud took place between September 17 and September 20 last year and was detected by the PDO of the Channahalli gram panchayat. Vasanth Kumar H D, an officer in Devanahalli taluk panchayat, subsequently filed a police complaint but didn’t take any names.
A senior police officer explained how the fraud was perpetrated.
The executive officer of the taluk panchayat gives a login ID to the PDO to approve an e-khata. Bharath, the computer operator, hacked the executive officer’s login credentials and handed them to Guruprasad to approve e-khatas. The e-khatas were issued for sites belonging to two individuals — Tirupati Reddy and Ajay Narne — and didn’t carry the PDO’s digital signature.
What is an e-khata?
An e-khata is nothing but an electronic form of your physical khata. It helps you pay property taxes online.
Check out latest DH videos here
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Violin a 'weapon of resistance' in Ukraine shelters
Indian origin Miss World runner-up survived burns
Sleep for a strong heart, sleep for good health
In some corners, the war in Ukraine seems justified
Assamese start-up launches tea named after Zelenskyy
Gujarat to introduce Gita in schools for class 6-12
Using pillows against bombs, old Ukrainians stay put
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama