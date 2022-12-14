Married woman dies after taking abortion pills in Bengaluru

A 33-year-old married woman is reported to have died after taking abortion pills without medical supervision.

Begur police have opened a case of unnatural death but her family doesn’t suspect any foul play.

Priti Kushwaha, a sales manager at an e-commerce firm, took a pregnancy test at her home in New Mico Layout on Saturday and it came back positive. But she didn’t want to have another baby in the near future because her son was just 11 months old. She asked her software engineer husband, Devbrath, to get her abortion pills.

Devbrath suggested that they visit a doctor and get an abortion. Priti refused to visit the doctor. The couple had an argument over the matter and Priti was upset about it.

Around 8.30 pm on Monday, Priti called Devbrath who was out on a walk and told him she was bleeding excessively. When he returned home, she told him she had taken abortion pills. He said they should see a doctor right away but she didn’t agree.

Devbrath called Priti’s younger brother, Navneet Sambhav, and explained what had happened. Sambhav came to see them and asked his sister to visit the hospital. But she didn’t agree. Sambhav stayed back.

Around 4.45 am on Tuesday, Preeti lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.