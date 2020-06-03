Mobile phone robber lynched in Bengaluru

Caught in the act of stealing, a 28-year-old phone robber was beaten severely by the public on Sunday and he died of the injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

Kothanur police have booked a murder case against people who beat up Tannery Road resident Salman and are searching for them.

A senior police officer said Salman and two of his associates came riding a two-wheeler and tried stealing the mobile phone of a person walking on the roadside. When the man raised an alarm, passersby came to his rescue and caught Salman. His two associates dropped the bike and fled the scene.

Salman was taken to Doddagubbi Road, where he was beaten severely by the public before the Gavigudi Temple. Passersby called up the police control room and alerted them about the incident.

Salman was found lying on the roadside severely bleeding by Kothanur police, who shifted him to a hospital. After being given first aid, Salman was shifted to Nimhans and later to KC General Hospital. On Tuesday, Salman died of his injuries. Revealing that Salman has a couple of theft cases against him, the police official said efforts are on to nab the people who beat him up.

“We’re collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused,” he added.