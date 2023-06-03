Mugger with lethal weapon arrested in Bengaluru

He has been charged under the Indian Arms Act and IPC Section 389 (intimidation for extortion)

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS ,
  • Jun 03 2023, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 01:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 25-year-old mugger, armed with a lethal weapon, was apprehended by police in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Babajan, a resident of Chintamani in Chikkaballapura district.

Head Constable Kotepa R and Police Constable Mahesh Kumar M were on a night patrol when they noticed people fleeing from Kapali Galli around 11.45 pm. The people informed them that a robber was attempting to attack them with a dagger. The officers detained Babajan and confiscated the dagger from him.

During questioning, Babajan confessed to the police that he came to Bengaluru with the intention of robbing people due to financial difficulties.

He has been charged under the Indian Arms Act and IPC Section 389 (intimidation for extortion) and has been remanded in judicial custody.

The police are conducting a background check to ascertain if Babajan has a criminal record.

