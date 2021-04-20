Noise pollution: Karnataka HC asks police, KSPCB chiefs to file report

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the city police commissioner and chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to file details on the action taken over complaints of noise pollution.

The direction was given by a bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka that heard a PIL by Bengaluru-based activist Girish Bharadwaj that sought to implement provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The PIL noted that places of worship in the state violate the rules by using amplifiers and loudspeakers.

'Acted like a postman'

Instead of setting the criminal law into motion, the bench said KSPCB’s senior environmental officer acted like a postman by forwarding the complaint to the police commissioner and BBMP commissioner.

The bench said KSPCB’s regional officers should have set the criminal law into motion under the provisions of the noise pollution rules.

“We direct the chairman of the KSPCB to look into the role played by senior environmental officers. He also has to look into the roles of the concerned regional officers of the board in setting criminal law into motion,” the bench said.

The court directed the authorities to file an affidavit by an appropriate police officer with details of the action taken on the basis of complaints received.

The matter to consider the affidavits has been posted for June 17.

The petition contended that the use of loudspeakers beyond the permissible limit and without prior permission at religious places has resulted in the violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The petitioner has also relied upon the guidelines issued by the Apex Court in a 2005 order.