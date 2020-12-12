Nurse held for 'secretly filming colleagues in bathroom

A staff nurse at a well-known hospital has been arrested for secretly filming many of her female colleagues in the bathroom of their hostel, police said.

Ashwini, 25, was arrested days after guards at a women's hostel in Whitefield where she lives found a mobile phone on the window sill of a bathroom. The hostel is run by the hospital where Ashwini works in the emergency ward.

The phone contained a video of one of the hostel dwellers bathing around 6.45 pm on December 5. A further search revealed several similar videos of other hostel dwellers. An investigation found that Ashwini was behind it all. The hospital in-charge filed a police complaint.

When police picked her up for questioning, Ashwini told them that she had been making the videos and sending them to her boyfriend. Police subsequently booked her for voyeurism and arrested her.

A police officer said they would question Ashwini's boyfriend and investigate whether she made the videos to sell them.