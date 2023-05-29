Nurse pours boiling water on lover after he marries another woman in Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a woman tried to kill her recently married lover by pouring boiling water on him, causing him to sustain around 50 per cent burn injuries. The victim, Vijay Shankar Bheema Shankar Arya, known as Vijay Kumar, is a 30-year-old resident of Yarandahalli in Bommasandra. He is currently undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital's burns ward.

The suspect, identified as Jyoti Doddamani from MD Block, Chamarajpet, hails from the same hometown of Afzalpur in the Kalaburagi district. Jyoti works as a nurse in a private hospital in Hanumanthanagar, while Vijay is a photo editor in a clothing company in Chamarajpet. According to Vijay's statement to the police, they have known each other for nearly five years as they belong to the same hometown. They started a romantic relationship after a few months of friendship, during which Jyoti concealed her marital status from Vijay.

Approximately two years ago, Vijay discovered Jyoti's marriage and tried to distance himself from her. However, Jyoti insisted on continuing their relationship and demanded that Vijay marry her. Seven months ago, Vijay rented a house in MD Block, and Jyoti joined him in Bengaluru six months ago. She began working as a nurse while Vijay moved to his friend's house in Yarandahalli but visited Jyoti occasionally.

Vijay revealed to the police that he remained unaware of Jyoti's marriage and believed they were in a committed relationship. However, he later realized the impropriety of their situation and expressed his desire to end the romantic involvement. On May 11, Vijay got married and returned to the city on May 23.

On the evening of May 25, Jyoti called Vijay to their room to discuss preparations for her birthday. After a lengthy phone conversation with his wife and parents, Vijay informed Jyoti that they should end their relationship as they were now both married but could remain friends.

During the night, Vijay asked Jyoti to administer saline to him, and after that, they both fell asleep. Around 4 am on May 26, while Vijay was deeply asleep, Jyoti boiled water and poured it on him. In the ensuing struggle, Vijay sustained a head injury from contact with an LPG cylinder. Jyoti then grabbed a beer bottle, struck Vijay with it, and locked the room before fleeing.

Vijay's cries for help alerted the landlord, who found him with severe burn injuries and promptly rushed him to Victoria Hospital. Medical professionals confirmed that Vijay suffered around 50% burns on his face, chest, and other body parts. The police have registered a case against Jyoti and are actively searching for her.