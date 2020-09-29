Online fraudsters target Bengaluru businessman looking to open fuel station

Online fraudsters seem to be targeting every business. A businessman looking to open a fuel station in the city says he lost Rs 2.28 lakh after contacting fraudsters masquerading as representatives of a petroleum company.

Cholurpalya resident Padmanabh, 54, looked up on the internet to know the necessary procedures for petroleum dealership. He found an e-mail ID that resembled that of a well-known petroleum company. In the first week of September, he wrote an e-mail, enquiring about the dealership, and filled up an application form.

To his surprise, he quickly received a reply that he meets the eligibility criteria and that his application has been approved. This was followed up by a phone call, from a person who introduced himself as Bikas Kumar. Padmanabh was asked to pay Rs 2.28 lakh as registration and agreement charges. He transferred the money to a bank account. That was the last time he heard from them as they stopped responding to his e-mails and phone calls.

Suspecting something fishy, Padmanabh contacted the petroleum company and enquired about the status of his application. He was stunned to learn that he had never contacted the genuine company.

Padmanabh has filed a complaint with the West CEN police, naming Bikas Kumar and others. An investigation is underway.