Private bus crushes toll booth staffer to death

A 23-year-old staffer of the Navayuga toll plaza was crushed to death as he was caught between a private bus and the toll booth’s wall while collecting the toll fee on Wednesday.

The incident happened near the Peenya police station on National Highway-4.

The victim N R Darshan Gowda, a resident of Nelamangala, had joined the toll collection duty recently.

A senior police official said heavy crowd forced Gowda to stand outside the booth and collect the fees. Darshan received the fee from the bus driver and sneaked through the narrow space between the private bus and the wall. As he was returning the same way, the driver started the bus without noticing Darshan, crushing him to the wall and killing him instantly. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Darshan was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Peenya traffic police arrested the private bus driver and charged him for causing death due to negligence.