Relative exacts revenge on Bengaluru businessman by burgling his house

Hanumanthanagar police arrested an inter-state gang that robbed the house of a businessman and made away with more than one kilogram of gold and Rs 21 lakh cash.

Police said the main accused in the gang masterminded the burglary to exact revenge on Deepak, the businessman, son of Jawaharlal, who had been to Rajasthan to attend a wedding.

They arrested Srirampur resident and Rajasthan native Vijay Raj alias Babu (46) and his fellow Rajasthanis Uttam Singh (40), Amar Singh

(25), Karan Singh (19) and Amzad (39), on the basis of a complaint lodged by Deepak’s 56-year-old employee Sathyanarayana. One more accused Indira Singh is still at large.

In his complaint, Sathyanarayana, Deepak’s employee both at home and in his electrical stores, said his employer went to Rajasthan on

January 24 with his family. As he slept at Deepak’s house on January 28 at 12.30 am, some unknown men broke open the first-floor door and entered the passage.

The gang assaulted Sathyanarayana, tied his hands and legs, stuffed his mouth with cloth and burgled the gold from the wardrobe in the ground and first floors.

Police arrested the gang during the probe which revealed that Vijay Raj masterminded the burglary to take revenge on his relative Deepak who refused financial help to start his own business. Though Raj opened his own electrical shop in Srirampura, he waited to

take revenge on Deepak and executed his plan with his associates on learning that Deepak was in Rajasthan.

Police seized 1.2 kg gold jewellery worth Rs 74 lakh and Rs 21.5 lakh in cash. An investigating officer said the accused had shared the

property and had either pledged or sold off the jewellery in Rajasthan.