Robbers of Karnataka Grameena Bank nabbed in UP

The gang of four used gas cutters to burgle the bank in Hosahalli and fled with gold jewellery and cash

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 24 2022, 03:28 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 03:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two burglars who recently made away with cash and jewellery from Karnataka Grameena Bank were caught on Thursday midnight in Uttar Pradesh by a special team headed by Doddaballapur police.  

A Bengaluru district police went to nab the duo — Sartaj of Allapur in Uttar Pradesh and Kali Charan of Ujhani in UP — with help from local police. They are yet to bring the duo to Bengaluru. 

The gang of four used gas cutters to burgle the bank in Hosahalli near Doddaballapura and fled with around Rs 3.18 crore worth of gold jewellery and Rs 15 lakh in cash on November 25 midnight. They spent around two hours breaking into the bank by cutting the sliding door, rolling shutter and strongroom. 

Hatching the robbery plan, the gang smashed CCTV cameras and turned off the router, besides arranging a truck to commit the burglary. Police found their details by obtaining details about the truck. Sartaj is a truck driver. 

