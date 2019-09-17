Rowdy attacks cops to escape arrest; shot at, held

The city police shot at and nabbed a 30-year-old history-sheeter, who hacked his friend to death for refusing to help him financially while he was in prison.

Rowdy Oni Sridhara assaulted police constable Ramachandra, who was part of the team that went to arrest him, with a knife in a bid to escape on Sunday.

The Begur police received information that Sridhara was in their jurisdiction and a team was dispatched to trace and arrest him. He was spotted at a eucalyptus grove near Horamavu. The police warned him to surrender and fired in the air as he was trying to escape.

When Ramachandra chased him and tried to nab him, Sridhara attacked him with a knife. The police officer then shot at his leg in an attempt to immobilise him. Both Ramachandra and Sridhara were shifted to hospital, where they were said to be recuperating.

According to the police, Sridhara is a habitual offender, with over 15 criminal cases pending against him. He was arrested a few months ago and was remanded in judicial custody. From the Parappana Agrahara central prison, Sridhara used to call his friend Sunil, demanding money for his expenses.

However, Sunil used to dodge his calls and refused to give him money, which upset Sridhara. When Sridhara came out on bail, he confronted Sunil and they engaged in heated arguments. Sunil threatened to kill Sridhara if he continued to demand money.

When Sunil was collecting funds for the Ganesha festivities in his locality, Sridhara seized the opportunity and hacked him to death. After the murder, Sridhara went into hiding, but was traced to Horamavu on Sunday.