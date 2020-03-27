RPF cops beaten after ‘assaulting’ duo for smoking

Police are hunting for a gang of 10 that allegedly assaulted two Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables for asking them not to smoke near a diesel shed on the railway premises in eastern Bengaluru.

Kuldeep Kumar R and G K Sharma were on duty at the gate of the RPF diesel shed near KR Puram on March 25.

Around 9 pm, they found two men smoking near the shed’s gate. They told the men that it is dangerous to smoke there and asked them to move away.

The duo left the place but not before abusing the constables. They returned 10 minutes later, with another eight men in tow.

The group then dragged Kumar onto the road and started attacking him. They smashed his leg with a cement brick. Sharma, who rushed to Kumar’s rescue, was also attacked.

Kumar alerted the police who rushed to the spot, forcing the gang to flee from the spot. The duo was treated at a hospital and later discharged.

Following Kumar’s complaint, the KR Puram police have taken up the case and are searching for the gang.

Constables beat the duo

A police officer told DH that instead of just warning the men against smoking near the gate, the constables beat them. The duo got furious at this, brought their friends and assaulted the constables. The gang even kept hollow bricks near the gate with a warning not to enter the area as it belongs to them.

“We have taken up the case, and efforts are on to nab them, the officer said.