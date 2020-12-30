Rs 50L worth of jewellery seized from Irani gang

Police have arrested three men from the Irani gang that robbed gold chains from women, solving 27 cases and seizing 1.02 kg of gold jewelry worth Rs 50 lakh.

Police nabbed Saleem Irani, Azad Irani and Avnu Irani by forming a special team after a recent spate of chain-snatchings registered at their division. The special team was assembled with cops from Magadi Road and Vijayanagar sub-divisions.

Acting on information, they picked up Saleem, who spilt the beans on Azad and Avnu, enabling police to arrest them on December 11. Going by the information they provided, police recovered the stolen jewels from Bengaluru and Dharwad.

The trio would visit Bengaluru, snatch chains and dispose them through Azad’s mother Banu Irani and two of her neighbours Fatima Attar and Gulzar Begum. Saleem has cases against him in Dharwad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh.

The gang's arrest helped solve 27 cases registered at 18 police stations in Bengaluru and Dharwad, according to a police officer.