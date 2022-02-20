Customs seize drugs worth Rs 9.8 cr at KIA

Rs 9.8 cr worth of drugs sent through dark web seized at airport

The arrested suspects are being questioned about the source of the drugs and whether they have a network in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2022, 03:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Illicit drugs worth Rs 9.8 crore sent by cargo from Belgium and Zambia were detected and seized at the Kempegowda International Airport here on February 15, customs officials said. The contraband is suspected to have been ordered through the dark web. 

Three days later, the Central Intelligence Unit of the Bengaluru customs arrested two people over the contraband seizure. The arrested suspects are being questioned about the source of the drugs and whether they have a network in Bengaluru, officials said. 

The contraband came in two separate packages. During checks, customs officials suspected something wrong and decided to go for lab testing. The package from Belgium was found to contain 4.5 kg of ecstasy pills while that from Zambia had a kilogram of heroin, officials added. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Karnataka
Bengaluru news
Drugs
Customs

What's Brewing

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Chinese scientists discover how to grow ‘seawater’ rice

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Heroin overdose deaths on rise in Kashmir

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Karnataka hijab row: Here's how celebrities reacted

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

Arjan Bajwa opens up on new series 'Bestseller'

 