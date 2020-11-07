Sampath Raj still elusive, cops to hunt for him in Andhra Pradesh

Former mayor R Sampath Raj, an accused in the Bengaluru riots, has remained elusive with the CCB being clueless about his whereabouts since his discharge from a hospital in Hebbal on October 29.

Raj, a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward, is accused of orchestrating an arson attack on the residence of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, on August 11. He was questioned in August but when the CCB summoned him for questioning again in October, he said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised.

Last week, the CCB questioned the hospital staff and Raj's family, besides searching his house in Cox Town.

A senior police officer said a special team sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to trace Raj had returned empty-handed. Another team is now on its way to Andhra Pradesh, the officer added.

On Friday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Raj would be arrested soon.