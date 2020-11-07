Sampath Raj still elusive, cops to hunt for him in AP

Sampath Raj still elusive, cops to hunt for him in Andhra Pradesh

Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 07 2020, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 02:03 ist
Former Mayor and Congress leader R Sampath Raj. Credit: DH Photo

Former mayor R Sampath Raj, an accused in the Bengaluru riots, has remained elusive with the CCB being clueless about his whereabouts since his discharge from a hospital in Hebbal on October 29. 

Raj, a former corporator of the DJ Halli ward, is accused of orchestrating an arson attack on the residence of Pulakeshinagar MLA, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, on August 11. He was questioned in August but when the CCB summoned him for questioning again in October, he said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised.

Last week, the CCB questioned the hospital staff and Raj's family, besides searching his house in Cox Town. 

A senior police officer said a special team sent to Kerala and Maharashtra to trace Raj had returned empty-handed. Another team is now on its way to Andhra Pradesh, the officer added. 

On Friday, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Raj would be arrested soon. 

