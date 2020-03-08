Six men robbing passengers by offering cab drop arrested

Nandini Layout police have arrested a gang of six which robbed people in the guise of giving them a drop in their cab.

While managing to lure the victims for a ride, the miscreants would then attack them and snatch their valuables.

The arrested are identified

as Magadi resident Sunil Kumar, 19, Kunigal residents Abhilash, 25, and Ranjan, 19, Laggere resident Sudeep alias Deepu, 19, Sunkadakatte resident Rohit alias Kunta, 19, and Whitefield resident Harish, 19.

Police have seized a Toyota Etios, three bikes and eight mobile phones from the arrested. Based on the complaint filed by Manjunath, 34, a resident of Nandini Layout, about his robbery, police zeroed in on the gang.

On October 18, 2019, posing as a cab driver and passengers, the suspects picked up Manjunath from the Sumanahalli bus stand on the pretext of giving him a drop.

But as they neared the Laggere bridge, they attacked him with a blade and robbed his valuables. With the arrest of the gang, police said they solved three cases from Nandini Layout and one from Rajagopalanagar. Two more members of the gang are at large, while efforts are on to nab them, an investigating officer said.