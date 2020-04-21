Sleepy owner forgets to lock door, burglars steal gold and cash

Sleepy owner forgets to lock door, gets robbed

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2020, 01:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 01:26 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Burglars stole gold jewellery and cash from a house left unlocked by its sleepy owner. 

Jyothi A Hogade (48), a doctor living on New Diagonal Road in Jayanagar, forgot to lock the first-floor balcony door of her house and went to bed around midnight on April 17. When she woke up around 6.30 am, she was shocked to see her purse lying on the balcony's parapet.

She then checked the wardrobes and was stunned to find her valuables missing. These included two mangalya chains, two gold chains, a diamond earring, a gold stud and Rs 30,000 in cash. Jyothi filed a police complaint. According to her, 96 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 13 lakh was missing. 

A police officer said: "We have taken up a case under IPC Section 380 (theft by a dwelling) and are investigating. There was no forced entry as Jyothi had kept the door unlocked." 

