Submit report on probe into air show fire: HC to Karnataka govt

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 23 2020, 23:33pm ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2020, 07:23am ist

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the state government to submit details and the progress of the investigation into the fire accident during the Aero India-2019 biennial aero show at the Yelahanka airbase. Appealing to the court to order a judicial inquiry into the fire accident, retired Wg Cdr G V Athri and advocate Geetha Mishra had filed a public interest litigation before the division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka.

The high court bench directed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to submit objections, if any, before the next hearing and adjourned the matter.

As per the records, as many as 300 cars were gutted completely in a fire at the parking area of the show on February 23, 2019.

