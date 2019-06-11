Sudanese arrested for manhandling CISF personnel

The International Airport police arrested a Sudanese national for allegedly manhandling CISF personnel on Monday.

Khalid (25), a resident of Hegdenagar, has been booked under IPC Section 353 — obstruction of public servant from discharging their duty.

According to the police, the incident happened around 11.30 pm when Khalid walked in at the airport terminal. His Visa had expired six months ago, and he did not know where to get it renewed. When he walked into the terminal, CISF personnel stopped him.

When Khalid was asking where he can renew his Visa, CISF officials denied him entry as he had no air ticket or any valid travel documents. Both got into heated arguments, and Khalid allegedly roughed up CISF officials. They soon called the police, who took Khalid to a hospital, where his medical examination was done, the police said.

A case was registered against him, and he is being questioned.

"Khalid said he works at a pharmacy. But he is not cooperating with the investigation," a senior police officer said.