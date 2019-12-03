TDR scam: Another BBMP engineer arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested M N Devaraj, assistant engineer of BBMP, who worked in the Mahadevapura zone in connection with transferable development rights (TDR) scam on Monday.

Devaraj is presently working in the town planning section in the BBMP head office, south division.

Sources in the ACB said raids were conducted at his house, office and on his private assistant and middleman Jayaprakash on Sarjapur Road. They said they found enough documents and evidence to suggest his involvement in the scam.

Devaraj is the second government official to be arrested in the case. Earlier, BBMP assistant engineer (Mahadevapura zone), Krishna Lal, was arrested. He was released on bail last week.

A notification was issued for encroached land in 2009 to widen roads near TC Palya and Varanasi Main Road near Kowdenahalli. Using documents pertaining to properties in Survey No.7, he inflated the TDR available for the site and distributed it to private parties.