Terrorism suspect nabbed from Tannery Road in filmy-style chase

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is said to have picked up a man in his 40s for suspected terrorist links. While the premier agency has not yet announced the arrest, intelligence officers in the city confirmed the detention of Fazi Ur Rahman alias Syed Fazi.

On February 24, the NIA raided multiple locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, including the office of Al-Hind Trust, and seized many devices.

The officers seized nine mobile phones, five SIM cards, a laptop, two hard discs, four CDs/DVDs, 18 books, an auto-rickshaw, firecrackers and other incriminating documents during the raids.

Rahman is alleged to have “close links” with Mehaboob Pasha, a Gurappanapalya resident who’s the prime suspect in a terror case registered under the Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act (UAPA) at the Suddaguntepalya police station. The case, initially investigated by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), was handed over to the NIA two weeks ago.

The Tamil Nadu police and the CCB have nabbed many members of the alleged terrorism module for having links with the Khaja Moideen module case (Isis-Al Hind module) registered in Delhi.

NIA officers began the investigation and conducted the first raid in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to sources, Rahman is one of the associates of Pasha, who used to help him in supplying weapons to their associates in Tamil Nadu who have killed the leaders of pro-Hindu organisations.

According to sources, Rahman was caught at the end of a filmy-style chase. Rahman tried to escape when officers tried to detain him. He ran for some distance, but couldn’t give a slip.

NIA officers are also making all efforts to nab the other elements who are

absconding.

Pasha and others arrested so far are the former members of the proscribed organisation Al-Ummah.