Two constables stabbed in RT Nagar

Miscreants stabbed the head constable and a constable attached to the RT Nagar police station on Saturday morning after they were taken into custody for being involved in illegal activities.

The incident took place at Venkatashamappa Layout in Chamundinagar, which falls under the jurisdiction of the RT Nagar Police Station.

Head constable Nagaraj sustained two knife injuries to his abdomen while constable Chandrakanth suffered injuries to his leg and hands. Both were rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital for treatment.

Following complaints from residents over rising illegal activities in the under-construction buildings at Chamundinagar, police had increased night patrolling in the area. Residents had complained that youths used empty buildings to smoke marijuana, consume drugs and engage in other illegal activities.

Nagaraj and Chandrakanth had been patrolling the area in plain clothes for several days. On Saturday morning, they saw four youths smoking near the buildings. On suspicion, they got down and tried to take the four into custody.

While two of the miscreants escaped, the other two were taken into custody following which they alerted the Hoysala police. The duo then decided to take the miscreants to the police station in an auto-rickshaw instead of waiting for the arrival of Hoysala van.

At this moment, one of the miscreants attacked Nagaraj with a knife. Chandrakanth, who tried to restrain the attacker, was also injured. Following the attack, the miscreants fled the spot.

A senior police officer said Inspector Mithun Shilpi arrived at the spot after Chandrakanth alerted the higher-ups. The injured policemen were shifted to the hospital immediately, he said.