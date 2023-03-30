Two men nabbed in Mumbai for snatching chains on Bengaluru rail stations

Bengaluru railway police nabbed two chain snatchers from Mumbai and recovered gold chains worth Rs 23.4 lakh.

The suspects are Anwar Hussian Sheikh, 51, and Guddu Ramadani, 35.

Railway Superintendent of Police Sowmyalatha S K formed a special team under Cantonment railway station police inspector Prabhakar G to nab the chain snatchers. The team nabbed Sheikh from the Yeshwantpur railway station recently. He confessed that he had been snatching chains for the last two years.

He stayed in a lodge at Majestic and snatched chains. He gave the chains to Ramdani who would sell them off to pawnbrokers and jewellers. They split the money.

A police team later nabbed Ramadani from Mumbai and recovered the chains. Police detected 12 cases reported from Bengaluru. The duo is also accused of snatching chains in Mumbai.