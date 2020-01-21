Two murder suspects caught after cop fires at them

Police on Monday opened fire to capture two men who were on the run after allegedly abducting and killing a Shivajinagar resident last week.

Mohammed Rizwan, 26, and Parvez Ahmed, 25, along with eight others, had allegedly abducted Abdul Mateen, 26, from Shivajinagar on January 16. They took him to a desolate place on Hennur-Bagalur Road in northeastern Bengaluru and hacked him to death. The motive for the murder was Mateen’s alleged affair with the wife of Rizwan’s deceased brother, Irshad.

The same day, the gang attacked Abu Sufiyan, 27, the brother of the widowed woman, in Fraser Town. The vicious attack was caught on camera, and its viral video had instilled fear in the residents of eastern Bengaluru after news channels aired it. Mohammed Tanzeel, 25, a third member of the gang, had told the police that they attacked Sufiyan because he had supported Mateen’s affair.

Police formed a special team to crack the case. Bharathinagar police inspector Ramesh G P got a tip-off from an informant that Rizwan and Ahmed were moving near the Kalpalli burial ground, Baiyappanahalli, in a two-wheeler that didn’t have the registration number.

The inspector and his men rushed to the spot around 2.30 on Monday and surrounded the duo. Upon seeing the policemen, the suspects allegedly attacked head constable Mazhar Baig with a lethal weapon and tried to escape. The inspector then fired in the air, asking them to surrender, but the duo tried to mount another attack on the policemen. Ramesh said that he then fired in self-defence, wounding Rizwan in the left leg and Ahmed in the right.

The duo was later rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment and is out of danger. An investigating officer said the two men had a long history of crimes such as assault and attempted murder. With the latest arrests, police have apprehended seven of the 10 suspects.