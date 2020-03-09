Two women among three killed in road accidents

Three people, including two women, died in separate road accidents in the city.

A 19-year-old biker was killed after a speeding canter hit his bike in Yeshwantpur near Tumakuru Road on Saturday evening.

The victim has been identified as Shaik Muzbul, a native of West Bengal, who was working in a tiles manufacturing factory at Nagarbhavi.

A senior police officer said Muzbul was heading home in Hebbal after work. At 8.30 pm, as he neared Yeshwantpur, a speeding canter hit his bike from behind and ran him over.

A passerby noticed the accident and rushed Muzbul to hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The driver of the canter sped away after the incident. The Yeshwantpur traffic police, who have taken up a case, are making efforts to nab him.

On Sunday evening, Vani, a 27-year-old who was riding pillion on a bike, died when the rider Deepak lost control at the Electronics City elevated flyover and hit the left barrier. The duo was headed to Electronics City from Silk Board.

Vani suffered severe head injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The police registered a case of rash and negligent riding causing death against Deepak, also injured in the accident and is admitted to hospital.

In the early hours of Sunday, a speeding truck knocked down a 68-year-old woman pedestrian in Electronics City.

Chandramma, a resident of Naganathapura, left home at 5.30 am and crossed the road near Rayasandra Circle on her way to the temple when the unidentified truck headed to Hosur knocked her down.

Passersby noticed the incident and alerted the Electronics City traffic police, who obtained CCTV footage to identify the truck.