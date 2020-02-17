Uber cab driver arrested for molesting woman rider

An Uber cab driver was arrested for misbehaving with a woman passenger.

The 30-year-old driver, Ram Mohan G, molested the 25-year-old woman when she hailed the cab (KA 53/B 8416) to Hebbal on February 1 around 6.30 pm, the police said. When the cab reached the TC Palya signal around 7.15 pm, he allegedly pushed back his seat and put his hands on her legs.

Shocked, she asked him to keep off. But he tried to touch her T-shirt. Scared by his move, she tried to jump out of the cab.

However, he apologised and asked her not to file a police complaint. She kept quiet. He then accelerated, further scaring the woman. She told the driver that she won’t file a police complaint or report the matter to Uber if he lets her go, following which he stopped the car and allowed her to get out. The ordeal lasted about 45 minutes, and she reached home around 8 pm.

The KR Puram police took over the investigation and have gathered CCTV footage. Based on his mobile tower location, he was arrested from his native Hindupur. He was produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.