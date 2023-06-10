UDD receives fake letter with builders’ signatures 

  • Jun 10 2023, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 04:14 ist
A letter written to the Urban Development Department (UDD) with signatures of nine prominent builders is fake, DH has learnt.

The two-page letter, also addressed to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, urges the transfer of 10 officials, stating that they are demanding exorbitant bribes for plan sanctions, clearing commencement certificates, and occupancy certificates.

When DH verified the details with the builders whose names feature in the letter, at least three of the nine firms said they did not write the letter, the receipt of which the UDD had acknowledged with an official seal.

The builders asked the UDD to act on the letter’s original authors by filing a police complaint.

 

