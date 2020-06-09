Woman chases down man who molested her in sleep on train

A private firm employee chased down a man who allegedly molested her when she fell asleep on a moving train on Saturday.

The woman was travelling from her hometown Bhopal to Bengaluru when the incident happened. She said in her complaint that she noticed the man molesting her when the train reached Dharmavaram. The woman, asleep, sat up and found the man running. She raised an alarm and went after him, but could not catch him.

The incident was brought to the attention of the TTE, who also joined the search. The duo scoured the entire train and zeroed in on the accused, later identified as Siraj P P (28), from Wayanad, Kerala.

He was arrested and handed over to the city railway police after the train reached Bengaluru. He was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman and handed over to the Dharmavaram police.